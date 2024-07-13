LSV Asset Management Sells 88,155 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,537 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 88,155 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.47% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $272,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $108,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $11.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,474. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

