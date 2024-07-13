LSV Asset Management Sells 67,150 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,150 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of Chesapeake Energy worth $67,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.