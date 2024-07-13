LSV Asset Management Sells 66,700 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $64,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.