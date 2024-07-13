LSV Asset Management Sells 64,520 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Hillenbrand worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after buying an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 386,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.