LSV Asset Management Sells 46,402 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,402 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $376.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

