LSV Asset Management Sells 366,600 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW remained flat at $4.52 during midday trading on Friday. 9,767,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.



