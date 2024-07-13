LSV Asset Management Sells 23,100 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,462 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FULT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. 2,371,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

