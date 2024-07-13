LSV Asset Management Sells 225,500 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.88% of Timken worth $53,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $83.43. 391,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

