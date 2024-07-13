LSV Asset Management Sells 175,200 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 658,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $13,783,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 1,384,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

