LSV Asset Management Sells 137,204 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,204 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.92% of Xerox worth $109,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:XRX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

