LSV Asset Management Sells 12,028 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.11% of Lear worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lear by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $118.78 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

