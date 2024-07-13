LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,114 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.38% of Encore Wire worth $140,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 92,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $289.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.76. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

