LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,502 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of Genworth Financial worth $34,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

