LSV Asset Management Purchases New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 395,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,645,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.62% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ABM Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,657 shares of company stock worth $1,893,704. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. 374,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,516. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

