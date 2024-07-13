LSV Asset Management Purchases 642,648 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,648 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $61,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.