LSV Asset Management Makes New $39.43 Million Investment in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,122,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,433,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $37,539,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $33,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

