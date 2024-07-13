LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $170,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,806,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 6,082,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

