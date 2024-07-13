LSV Asset Management Has $79.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,496,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791,172 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.54% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $79,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

