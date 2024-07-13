LSV Asset Management Has $76.14 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of PACCAR worth $76,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

