LSV Asset Management Has $24.37 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Kellanova worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,670,000 after purchasing an additional 345,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 209,054 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

