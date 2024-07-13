LSV Asset Management Has $21.75 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.96% of ScanSource worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,866.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. 215,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,680. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.