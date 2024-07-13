LSV Asset Management Has $185.62 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $185,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $112.33. 2,820,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,977. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

