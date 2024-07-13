LSV Asset Management Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.64% of Universal Logistics worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 33,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

