LSV Asset Management Has $12.98 Million Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Ennis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 118,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,930. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $587.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

