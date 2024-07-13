LSV Asset Management Has $115.67 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.45% of Western Union worth $115,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 959,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 746,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Union by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after buying an additional 721,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Western Union by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.56 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

