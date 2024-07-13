LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $165,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,189,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 3,626,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,100. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

