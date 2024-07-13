LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.13% of QuidelOrtho worth $36,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 101.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 909,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 833,161 shares of company stock worth $28,411,148 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

