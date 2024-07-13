LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Paramount Global worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.56 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

