LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.38% of Shoe Carnival worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $383,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $240,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 48.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

