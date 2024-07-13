LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

NSIT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,692. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $212.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

