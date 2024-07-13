LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,642,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Arch Resources stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

