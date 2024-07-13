LSV Asset Management Buys 45 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.57% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $45,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,082.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,676. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.