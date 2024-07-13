LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,249 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $84,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

