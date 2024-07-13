LSV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Corpay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.52. The company had a trading volume of 536,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,616. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.07.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

