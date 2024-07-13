Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of LBPH opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

