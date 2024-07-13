Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.02

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 2787367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.