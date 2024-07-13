Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.20. 190,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,883. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

