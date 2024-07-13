Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 702,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSN

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.