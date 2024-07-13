Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 105 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. 379,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.71. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

