Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,505,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $8,893,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HRI stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.52. 271,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.50. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

