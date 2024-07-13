Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,085 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,315,715. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.