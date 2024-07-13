Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 331.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.28. 544,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.97. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

