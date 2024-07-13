Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of FTAI Aviation worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

FTAI traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $97.72. 869,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,803. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

