Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $188.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

