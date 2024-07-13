Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.24. 1,210,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

