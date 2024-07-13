Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 140,700 Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sweetgreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $263,653.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

