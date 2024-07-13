Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,716,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 938,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

