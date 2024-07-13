Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after acquiring an additional 347,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.44. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

