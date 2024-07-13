Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.67

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 448539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

