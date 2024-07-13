Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legrand Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. 38,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,746. Legrand has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.4504 dividend. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.